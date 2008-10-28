Quick Take: Eagles (4-3) at Seahawks (2-5)

Last meeting
Linebacker Lofa Tatupu intercepted A.J. Feeley at the Seahawks 4-yard line with 23 seconds left to seal Seattle's 28-24 win at Philadelphia in Week 13 last season.
Last week
Brian Westbrook returned from a rib injury, leading the Eagles to a 27-14 win over the Falcons. ... FB Leonard Weaver had two long touchdown receptions to lead the Seahawks to a 34-13 win at San Francisco.
Keep your eye on ...
Jackson going deep: The Eagles figure to take their shots against a Seahawks pass defense that ranks near the bottom in the NFL, yielding 245 yards per game. Rookie DeSean Jackson leads all rookie wideouts with 505 receiving yards and is first in the NFC with 32 receptions.
Wallace seeing the blitz:Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has a "dead-leg" feeling and hasn't been cleared to play against that Eagles. That means Seneca Wallace could start his third consecutive game. Look for Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson to put the pressure on the inexperienced quarterback. The Eagles rank second in the NFC with 23 sacks.
Did you know?
Eagles safety Brian Dawkins is one of five defensive backs in NFL history with 20 sacks. ... Eagles defensive end Trent Cole has 14 sacks in his last 21 games. ... Rookie tight end John Carlson leads Seahawks with 20 receptions and 214 yards. ... Defensive end Patrick Kerney has 16 sacks in his last 15 games. He had a sack and forced fumble in his last game against Eagles in 2005, as a member of the Falcons.