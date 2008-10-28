Quick Take: Eagles (4-3) at Seahawks (2-5)

Did you know?

Eagles safety Brian Dawkins is one of five defensive backs in NFL history with 20 sacks. ... Eagles defensive end Trent Cole has 14 sacks in his last 21 games. ... Rookie tight end John Carlson leads Seahawks with 20 receptions and 214 yards. ... Defensive end Patrick Kerney has 16 sacks in his last 15 games. He had a sack and forced fumble in his last game against Eagles in 2005, as a member of the Falcons.