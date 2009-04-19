Quick Take: Eagles (2-3) at 49ers (2-3)

Did you know?

DeSean Jackson became the first Eagles rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Bob Shann in 1965. ... Brian Dawkins became only the fifth defensive back to record 20 career sacks last week, joining Rodney Harrison, Carnell Lake, Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler. ... 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis had 18 tackles against the Patriots, the third time he's had 10 tackles in a game this season. ... Isaac Bruce had two touchdowns last week to give him 88 career touchdown receptions, passing Andre Reed and tying Don Maynard for ninth all-time.