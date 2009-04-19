Quick Take: Eagles (2-3) at 49ers (2-3)

Last meeting
Brian Westbrook scored three touchdowns to lead the Eagles past the host 49ers, 38-24, in Week 3 of the 2006 season.
Streaks
The Eagles have won three out of the last four, but the 49ers lead the all-time series 17-9-1 (including one playoff game). Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
The host Eagles raced out to a 14-0 lead, but lost to the Redskins, 23-17. ... The host 49ers struggled in the second half and lost to the Patriots, 30-21.
Keep your eye on ...
Westbrook's rib: Running back Brian Westbrook had been hampered by an ankle injury, but he suffered two fractured ribs against the Redskins. Correll Buckhalter started for Westbrook in Week 4 and rushed for 66 yards with a touchdown. He will get the start if Westbrook can't go.
Eagles' defensive temperament: The Eagles entered last week's game with the league's top rush defense after allowing 215 total rushing yards in their four previous games. Then they allowed the Redskins to roll up nearly as many rushing yards in one game -- 203 -- as they had surrendered all season. They will face another tough test this week against 49ers RB Frank Gore, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 423 rushing yards.
Who has the ball: Opponents have averaged a 10-minute time-of-possession advantage in the 49ers' three losses this season. San Francisco has to get better on third down, both offensively and defensively, to eliminate its possession-time shortcomings.
Did you know?
DeSean Jackson became the first Eagles rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Bob Shann in 1965. ... Brian Dawkins became only the fifth defensive back to record 20 career sacks last week, joining Rodney Harrison, Carnell Lake, Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler. ... 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis had 18 tackles against the Patriots, the third time he's had 10 tackles in a game this season. ... Isaac Bruce had two touchdowns last week to give him 88 career touchdown receptions, passing Andre Reed and tying Don Maynard for ninth all-time.