Quick Take: Dolphins at Saints

What we learned ...
Sean Smith is opening eyes: The Dolphins' rookie cornerback continued to make his case to start opposite Will Allen come Week 1. In the first quarter, Smith made an impressive one-handed interception on a Mark Brunell pass in the end zone and finished with three tackles.
Re-air on NFL Network:
Miami Dolphins at
» Friday, 1 p.m. ET
» Saturday, 7 a.m. ET
The Dolphins look ready to get after the passer: If we've learned one thing this preseason, it's that the Dolphins intend to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and they continued to make progress in that department Thursday. Miami totaled eight sacks from six different defenders, including two apiece from LB Charlie Anderson and DT Tony McDaniel.
Lynell Hamilton is making a case for a roster spot: The Saints likely will hold on to four running backs -- a list that definitely will include Pierre Thomas, Reggie Bush and Mike Bell. That means three players -- Hamilton, P.J. Hill and Herb Donaldson -- appear to be competing for that fourth spot. Hamilton made the best case Thursday, finishing with nine carries for 34 yards and six catches for 88 yards.