Quick Take: Dalton goes deep in Bengals win

Published: Aug 16, 2012 at 04:56 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

» Andy Dalton threw three straight passes that showed off his much-disputed arm strength, including a 50-yard score to A.J. Green. And then Dalton crowed about it.

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Thursday's preseason games

"My arm feels great," Dalton said, "and you can tell everybody that it's not even close to what I've got if I need it."

That's fantastic. (Although Green elevates Dalton's play, not the other way around.)

» The Falcons are not messing around in the preseason. Matt Ryan's numbers in Atlanta's new up-tempo offense through two preseason weeks: 27-for-34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He looks very smooth in the new system. Everything is pointing to a big year for Ryan and Julio Jones.

» Cincinnati's injury problems continued. Tight end Jermaine Gresham left with a knee injury, although it's not believed to be serious. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has impressed in camp, left with a head injury.

» Tony Gonzalez -- the "Mariano Rivera of tight ends" according to Dan Hanzus -- looked ageless as ever with three grabs for 44 yards.

