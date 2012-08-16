Quick Take: Dalton goes deep in Bengals win

» Andy Dalton threw three straight passes that showed off his much-disputed arm strength, including a 50-yard score to A.J. Green. And then Dalton crowed about it.
"My arm feels great," Dalton said, "and you can tell everybody that it's not even close to what I've got if I need it."
That's fantastic. (Although Green elevates Dalton's play, not the other way around.)
» The Falcons are not messing around in the preseason. Matt Ryan's numbers in Atlanta's new up-tempo offense through two preseason weeks: 27-for-34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He looks very smooth in the new system. Everything is pointing to a big year for Ryan and Julio Jones.
» Cincinnati's injury problems continued. Tight end Jermaine Gresham left with a knee injury, although it's not believed to be serious. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has impressed in camp, left with a head injury.
» Tony Gonzalez -- the "Mariano Rivera of tight ends" according to Dan Hanzus -- looked ageless as ever with three grabs for 44 yards.