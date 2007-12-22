Quick Take: Cowboys survive in Carolina

Game balls

Barber finished with a season-high 110 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys inched closer to securing home-field advantage in the playoffs. Barber was able to run past or bull over defenders, but he also displayed some smarts by staying inbounds after securing the first down on his final rushing attempt. Panthers receiver Steve Smith battled through injuries to finish with nine receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Smith had a key 57-yard reception on fourth-and-9 late in the fourth quarter to set up Kasey's field goal and keep Carolina in the game.