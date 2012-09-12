Quick Take: Cowboys could give rookie QB fits

Published: Sep 12, 2012 at 08:37 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 2 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Cowboys go from the national spotlight of New York (or New Jersey) to football's least accessible, least-publicized destination. Throw in the fact that the Seahawks lost to an offensively inept Cardinals team, and this might not be one to race to the TV to catch. If Dallas, with four extra days of rest, follows the example they set in the opener, they should roll.

What to watch: Tight end Jason Witten has had 10 days to get over his spleen injury, and the Cowboys escaped the first game unscathed. All they've done is added a third receiver in Kevin Ogletree, who will suddenly generate attention. Will that open the door even further for Miles Austin and Dez Bryant? As for the Seahawks, rookie quarterback Russell Wilson might feel his eyes pop with all coordinator Rob Ryan throws at him. No doubt, Ryan is already concocting something.

On Twitter:#DALvsSEA

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: RB prospect on track similar to Jets' Michael Carter

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread provide a look at five stars from Wednesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW