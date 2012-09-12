Quick Take: Cowboys could give rookie QB fits

Why this game is intriguing: The Cowboys go from the national spotlight of New York (or New Jersey) to football's least accessible, least-publicized destination. Throw in the fact that the Seahawks lost to an offensively inept Cardinals team, and this might not be one to race to the TV to catch. If Dallas, with four extra days of rest, follows the example they set in the opener, they should roll.
What to watch: Tight end Jason Witten has had 10 days to get over his spleen injury, and the Cowboys escaped the first game unscathed. All they've done is added a third receiver in Kevin Ogletree, who will suddenly generate attention. Will that open the door even further for Miles Austin and Dez Bryant? As for the Seahawks, rookie quarterback Russell Wilson might feel his eyes pop with all coordinator Rob Ryan throws at him. No doubt, Ryan is already concocting something.