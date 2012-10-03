 Skip to main content
Quick Take: Colts get Packers after trying week

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:23 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 5 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: On the field, this one might not live up to any hype. The Packers, with or without Greg Jennings, should put themselves in position to overwhelm a promising young Colts team that is still working to find its way. But this is compelling because of the sheer emotion filling the Indianapolis locker room. Coach Chuck Pagano has taken a leave of absence following a sudden leukemia diagnosis, and the Colts will be playing for him. It will be the culmination of a trying week, one where football isn't the most important thing.

What to watch: Longtime NFL assistant Bruce Arians will temporarily take over for Pagano as head coach, his first stint running a team since Temple University in 1988. While he'll no doubt be trying to honor the ways of Pagano, Arians will also be faced with the same tough decisions as any coach on game day. How will he respond? The Packers have spent the season steadily improving, and they broke out a bit offensively against New Orleans last week. But was that just because the Saints can't tackle? We may get a better gauge of the Pack offensively on Sunday.

