Quick Take: Colts get Packers after trying week

Why this game is intriguing: On the field, this one might not live up to any hype. The Packers, with or without Greg Jennings, should put themselves in position to overwhelm a promising young Colts team that is still working to find its way. But this is compelling because of the sheer emotion filling the Indianapolis locker room. Coach Chuck Pagano has taken a leave of absence following a sudden leukemia diagnosis, and the Colts will be playing for him. It will be the culmination of a trying week, one where football isn't the most important thing.