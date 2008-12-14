Quick Take: Colts continue playoff push

It was over when ...
The Colts recovered Chad Simpson's fumble at the Detroit 14 with 1:16 left and Indianapolis up 28-21. One play later, Adam Vinatieri nailed a 31-yard field goal to seal Indy's seventh straight win. .
Game ball
TE Dallas Clark had eight receptions in the first half alone and his leaping TD grab at the back of the end zone in the second quarter put the Colts up 21-10 going into the locker room. Clark has scored 16 TDs in the last two seasons -- the most among tight ends. He finished with a career-high 12 receptions for 142 yards.
Key stat
The Colts opened the game with a 14-play drive that ended in a touchdown and took up half of the first quarter. Indianapolis finished with 28 first downs to Detroit's 18 and held onto the ball five minutes longer.
Noteworthy
Marvin Harrison passed Tim Brown for the third-most career receptions in NFL history. Harrison and is now tied for third (1,095) behind Jerry Rice (1,549) and Cris Carter (1,101). ... Lions kicker Jason Hanson broke the NFL record for most 50-yard field goals in a career with 41. ... The Lions have lost 20 of the last 21 games. ... Lions safety Dwight Smith was carted off field with an ankle injury late in first half. ... Colts rookie RB Chad Simpson recorded his first career TD.