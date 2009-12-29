Quick Take: Chiefs/Broncos

Published: Dec 29, 2009 at 10:35 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: In Week 13, the Broncos completely overwhelmed the Chiefs in a 44-13 victory.
» Streaks: The Broncos have won five of the last seven meetings, but the Chiefs have a 53-46 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Kansas City hung tough, but ultimately fell short in a 17-10 loss at Cincinnati. ... Denver rallied, but failed to complete the comeback in a 30-27 defeat at Philadelphia.

Keep your eye on ...Brandon Marshall's receiving skills: A rocky start to the season has long given way to another Pro Bowl campaign for Marshall. The talented wideout has caught 100 passes for the third consecutive season and has a career-high 10 touchdown grabs. While those numbers are nice, a playoff berth would be even nicer for Marshall, who needs to play well for Denver to beat Kansas City and stay alive.

Knowshon Moreno's march to 1,000: Denver's rookie rusher needs 103 rushing yards in his last game to reach the mark. He should have a great opportunity to do so against Kansas City's 31st-ranked run defense.

Todd Haley's temper: The Chiefs coach is wrapping up his first season at the helm, and there have been more downs (12 losses) than ups (three wins). Haley is not afraid to let his players have it on the sideline when they make a mistake, and should things turn ugly against the Broncos, he has one last chance to vent his frustrations.

Did you know?

Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles needs 139 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. ... Kansas City has the league's second-worst overall defense. ... Broncos QB Kyle Orton has a career-high 20 touchdown passes. ... Denver can sneak into the playoffs with a win and some help. Take a look at the complete playoff picture.

