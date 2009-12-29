Quick Take: Chiefs/Broncos

Keep your eye on ... Brandon Marshall's receiving skills: A rocky start to the season has long given way to another Pro Bowl campaign for Marshall. The talented wideout has caught 100 passes for the third consecutive season and has a career-high 10 touchdown grabs. While those numbers are nice, a playoff berth would be even nicer for Marshall, who needs to play well for Denver to beat Kansas City and stay alive.

Knowshon Moreno's march to 1,000: Denver's rookie rusher needs 103 rushing yards in his last game to reach the mark. He should have a great opportunity to do so against Kansas City's 31st-ranked run defense.