Quick Take: Chargers-Raiders

Published: Oct 27, 2009 at 01:58 PM

In Brief

» Last meeting: In the season-opener, San Diego rallied with a late touchdown drive to edge Oakland, 24-20.
» Streaks: The Chargers have won 12 in a row, but still trail the overall series, 55-43-2, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Everything came together for the Chargers as they trounced the host Chiefs, 37-7. ... The Raiders were blanked by the visiting Jets, 38-0.

Keep your eye on ...JaMarcus Russell's attitude: Russell was benched after turning the ball over three times in the first half against the Jets, but he will apparently get the start in San Diego. He was dismissive of criticism after the Jets game, saying "I don't think it's me personally, I really don't." How he responds to the benching could go a long ways towards determining his ability to lead the team.

Chris Johnson's coverage ability: With Pro Bowl corner Nnamdi Asomugha on the other side, Johnson gets plenty of action. He has been up to the task at times, but has also given up some big plays this season. He figures to get tested often against a Chargers team that loves to throw deep.

Ron Rivera's motivational capability: After struggling for most of the year, the Chargers' defense came up with a spirited effort against the Chiefs. The onus is now on Rivera, the team's defensive coordinator, to coax an inspired performance from his unit for the second straight week -- something San Diego has yet to do this season.

Did you know?

This game features two of the eight original AFL franchises. ... Oakland's Zach Miller leads all NFL tight ends with a 16-yard per catch average. ... San Diego's Shaun Phillips has 9.5 sacks against Oakland in his career.

