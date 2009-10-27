Quick Take: Chargers-Raiders

Keep your eye on ... JaMarcus Russell's attitude: Russell was benched after turning the ball over three times in the first half against the Jets, but he will apparently get the start in San Diego. He was dismissive of criticism after the Jets game, saying "I don't think it's me personally, I really don't." How he responds to the benching could go a long ways towards determining his ability to lead the team.

Chris Johnson's coverage ability: With Pro Bowl corner Nnamdi Asomugha on the other side, Johnson gets plenty of action. He has been up to the task at times, but has also given up some big plays this season. He figures to get tested often against a Chargers team that loves to throw deep.