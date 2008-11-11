Quick Take: Chargers escape vs. rival Chiefs

Published: Nov 11, 2008 at 09:59 AM

It was over when ...
Chargers safety Clinton Hart batted down Tyler Thigpen's two-point try, following the QB's 3-yard touchdown pass to Tony Gonzalez. Brandon Manumaleuna recovered the onside kick to preserve the win for the Chargers.

Game ball
Antonio Gates caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 6:59 left for what turned out to be the winning score. Gates finished with eight receptions for 66 yards. He has nine career touchdowns against the Chiefs.

Key stat
The Chiefs botched a conversion attempt on a bad snap in the second quarter that proved costly.

Noteworthy
Running back Jamaal Charles missed some time in the first half with an ankle injury, opening the door for Dantrell Savage. Charles did return in the second half, but had only three carries. ... Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers topped 300 yards passing for the third time in his last four games.

