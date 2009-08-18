Quick Take: Chargers at Cardinals

Published: Aug 18, 2009 at 02:49 PM

Preseason encore for LT?: Star RB LaDainian Tomlinson lobbied for some action during the preseason, and he got it, rushing four times for 10 yards. Will Norv Turner give him more carries this week?

My favorite Martin: Free-agent rookie Charly Martin has been impressive in Chargers training camp, but has it been enough? Martin had five receptions for 67 yards in the first week of preseason.

Long could be off the Fringe: NFL.com has been chronicling first-year wide receiverLance Long's effort to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster. Long made the most of his opportunities Thursday, catching five passes for 48 yards in the first half.

