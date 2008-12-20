Quick Take: Chargers (6-8) at Buccaneers (9-5)

Last meeting
In Week 14 of the 2004 season, the Chargers won their seventh straight game by beating the visiting Buccaneers 31-24.
Streaks
These teams have faced off eight times, with the Chargers winning seven. See a breakdown of their last five meetings.
Last week
A frantic comeback in the final two minutes propelled San Diego past Kansas City 22-21, keeping the Chargers' slim playoff hopes alive. ... The Bucs fought back but eventually lost 13-10 in overtime to the host Falcons.
Keep your eye on ...
San Diego's shifting focus: Throughout most of the last four seasons, RB LaDainian Tomlinson and TE Antonio Gates were the key cogs for one of the league's better offenses. This season, the wide receivers have taken a more prominent role. Vincent Jackson and Malcolm Floyd, secondary options in the past, each has set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
Fan feedback
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) keep their fledgling postseason hopes alive? Will the Bucs stop their two-game losing streak?
"Stylez White": Tampa Bay super sub Greg White has quietly developed into one of the league's better situational pass rushers. He had eight sacks last season and has followed it up with five more this year. He recently announced plans to change his name to "Stylez White" in an effort to get more recognition. A big outing against the Chargers also could help in that regard.
A close game: Nine of San Diego's 14 games this season have been decided in the final two minutes, with six coming down to the final play. Given the desperation mode each of these teams is in, look for another down-to-the-wire finish. For a breakdown of the complete NFL playoff picture, click here.
Did you know?
The Chargers are looking for their 13th consecutive victory in the month of December. ... San Diego QB Philip Rivers can break Dan Fouts' single-season franchise record (30) by throwing three more touchdown passes. ... Bucs WR Antonio Bryant has a touchdown catch in three straight games. ... Tampa Bay CB Aqib Talib leads all rookies with four interceptions.