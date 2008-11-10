Quick Take: Cards survive 49ers in wild finish

Published: Nov 10, 2008 at 03:57 PM

It was over when ...
The 49ers made the curious decision to run backup Michael Robinson up the gut from the 2-yard line on third down with just four seconds remaining. Robinson was stuffed by the Cardinals' defense and Arizona's players sprinted off the field in jubilation. Just a play before, Chike Okeafor's slight touch on Frank Gore prevented what would have been the winning score as Gore stumbled before he got into the end zone.

Game ball
Starting for the first time on Monday night since 2002, Kurt Warner was nearly flawless for the Cardinals. With Arizona playing from behind for most of the game and a rushing attack that was completely neutralized, Warner made all the key throws under pressure and led his team to a crucial victory.

Key stat
Only one stat ended up mattering in this back-and-forth contest: The Niners failed in their only goal-to-go situation in the final seconds.

Noteworthy
Warner has thrown for 300 yards in three straight games and now leads the NFL in passer rating. ... Just one game after being sent to the showers by 49ers coach Mike Singletary, TE Vernon Davis got a hug on the sidelines from his coach following a second-quarter touchdown catch. ... Coming into the game, San Francisco WR Jason Hill had just four catches. He had seven Monday night.

