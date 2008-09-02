Quick Take: Cardinals at 49ers

Published: Sep 02, 2008 at 01:56 PM

Last meeting
49ers LB Tully Banta-Cain dove on Kurt Warner's fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in overtime as the San Francisco defeated the host Cardinals, 37-31, in Week 12 of 2007.

Streaks
The 49ers swept the season series in 2007, and lead all-time, 19-14.

Keep your eye on ...
49ers quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan: Mike Martz has made a career of taking journeymen quarterbacks and turning them into prolific passers. Kurt Warner, Marc Bulger and Jon Kitna have all flourished under Martz. Will the same happen for O'Sullivan?

49ers running back Frank Gore: Running backs also thrive under Martz. Gore has recorded 114 receptions over the past two seasons and could see even more pass-catching opportunities under his new offensive coordinator.

49ers linebacker Patrick Willis: The Pro Bowl linebacker made many highlight-reel plays in 2007, but none as memorable as him running down Cardinals receiver Sean Morey who was sprinting towards the end zone and a possible overtime win in Week 12. Willis' tackle saved the game and led to the 49ers' win.

Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner: Warner beat out former first-round pick Matt Leinart to earn the starting quarterback spot. Warner passed for 3,417 and 27 touchdowns in 11 starts for the Cardinals in 2007. Warner passed for 484 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last start against the 49ers.

The Cardinals' third receiver: Former third-receiver Bryant Johnson is in San Francisco, and the position will be one of "flux" for Arizona in 2008, with Jerheme Urban and Steve Breaston both getting work.

Did you know?
Warner is 7-1 lifetime against the 49ers. ... Arizona's eight wins in 2007 were the team's highest total since 1998, the last year the Cardinals reached the playoffs. ... This is the third consecutive year that the Cardinals and 49ers have faced each other in the season opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Carolina is trading LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night. 
news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW