Quick Take: Cardinals at 49ers

Last meeting
49ers LB Tully Banta-Cain dove on Kurt Warner's fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in overtime as the San Francisco defeated the host Cardinals, 37-31, in Week 12 of 2007.
Keep your eye on ...
49ers quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan: Mike Martz has made a career of taking journeymen quarterbacks and turning them into prolific passers. Kurt Warner, Marc Bulger and Jon Kitna have all flourished under Martz. Will the same happen for O'Sullivan?
49ers running back Frank Gore: Running backs also thrive under Martz. Gore has recorded 114 receptions over the past two seasons and could see even more pass-catching opportunities under his new offensive coordinator.
49ers linebacker Patrick Willis: The Pro Bowl linebacker made many highlight-reel plays in 2007, but none as memorable as him running down Cardinals receiver Sean Morey who was sprinting towards the end zone and a possible overtime win in Week 12. Willis' tackle saved the game and led to the 49ers' win.
The Cardinals' third receiver: Former third-receiver Bryant Johnson is in San Francisco, and the position will be one of "flux" for Arizona in 2008, with Jerheme Urban and Steve Breaston both getting work.