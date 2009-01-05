Quick Take: Cardinals (10-7) at Panthers (12-4)

Published: Jan 05, 2009 at 10:43 AM

Last meeting
Steve Smith scored two third-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers rallied to beat the Cardinals, 27-23 in Week 8.

Streaks
The Panthers have won five consecutive games against the Cardinals and lead the all-time series 6-2. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
Kurt Warner tossed two touchdown passes and the defense shutdown the Falcons in a 30-24 win. ... The Panthers reaped the benefits of a 12-4 season by getting a first-round bye.

Keep your eye on ...
Anquan Boldin's hamstring:Boldin was injured on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Warner in the second quarter of Arizona's win. He returned to play one more series, then limped off the field for good. Boldin's status is uncertain, and Steve Breaston will start if he can't play.

Fan feedback

   What will be the biggest factor in this game? 
  [ **What are your thoughts?**](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=54460&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=POST19&override=true)

Cards living on the Edge: The Cardinals dusted off Edgerrin James in recent weeks and he responded with 73 rushing yards against the Falcons. The Cardinals will likely commit to the run again, despite nearly ignoring the ground game during the regular season. The Panthers ranked 20th against the run and allowed 120 rushing yards per game.

DeAngelo Williams: Williams was one of the best running backs down the stretch, scoring 15 touchdowns in the Panthers' final eight games of the season. But the Cardinals were impressive against the Falcons, limiting Michael Turner to only 42 yards on 18 attempts.

Did you know?
Antrel Rolle returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown against Atlanta. It was the first defensive TD in Cardinals postseason history. ... Of the Cardinals' 22 starters, 16 made their playoff debut against the Falcons. ... Warner and Williams are nominees for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year awards. You can vote here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay's recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

In this edition of the Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus has a brand new team in the top five. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to plunge into the bottom half of the league. Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Patriots teammates surprised by planned QB rotation of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe vs. Bears

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE