Quick Take: Cardinals (10-7) at Panthers (12-4)

Last meeting
Steve Smith scored two third-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers rallied to beat the Cardinals, 27-23 in Week 8.
Streaks
The Panthers have won five consecutive games against the Cardinals and lead the all-time series 6-2. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Keep your eye on ...
Anquan Boldin's hamstring:Boldin was injured on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Warner in the second quarter of Arizona's win. He returned to play one more series, then limped off the field for good. Boldin's status is uncertain, and Steve Breaston will start if he can't play.
Fan feedback
What will be the biggest factor in this game?
[ **What are your thoughts?**](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=54460&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=POST19&override=true)
Cards living on the Edge: The Cardinals dusted off Edgerrin James in recent weeks and he responded with 73 rushing yards against the Falcons. The Cardinals will likely commit to the run again, despite nearly ignoring the ground game during the regular season. The Panthers ranked 20th against the run and allowed 120 rushing yards per game.
DeAngelo Williams: Williams was one of the best running backs down the stretch, scoring 15 touchdowns in the Panthers' final eight games of the season. But the Cardinals were impressive against the Falcons, limiting Michael Turner to only 42 yards on 18 attempts.
Did you know?
Antrel Rolle returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown against Atlanta. It was the first defensive TD in Cardinals postseason history. ... Of the Cardinals' 22 starters, 16 made their playoff debut against the Falcons. ... Warner and Williams are nominees for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year awards. You can vote here.