Quick Take: Can Pack pull it together vs. Texans?

What to watch: With Cushing done for the season, the Texans are forced to play without one of their best defenders and leaders. That stings. How well can Tim Dobbins fill those shoes? What other adjustments will the Texans make? That remains to be seen. Great defenses shrug off the loss of one mainstay and keep going -- like the Texans did last year when Mario Williams went down. It helps to have a Packers team coming in that won't pound the ball at them. In fact, how the Pack adapt without Benson is worth watching. Offensive coordinator Tom Clements said running is essential to this offense, and that carries lead to wins. But will handing Alex Green and/or James Starks the ball 20 times be enough? And if Jennings and his groin can't go, will the other receivers force Rodgers to hold the ball like last week?