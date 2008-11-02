Quick Take: Bryant's kick lifts Bucs in OT

It was over when ...
Matt Bryant kicked a 34-yard field goal on Tampa Bay's first possession in overtime to complete the Buccaneers' comeback from a 21-point second-quarter deficit.
Game ball
Tight end Alex Smith scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Earnest Graham early in the fourth quarter to draw the Buccaneers closer. His reception on a two-point conversion in the closing seconds pushed the game into overtime.
Key stat
The Buccaneers scored 10 points in the final 2:13 of the first half to remain in the game. Clifton Smith had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Bryant had a 43-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs' lead down to 24-13 at halftime.
Noteworthy
Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia has passed for more than 300 yards in two of his last three starts. ... Chiefs running back Kolby Smith, filling in for the embattled Larry Johnson, was carted off the field with a sprained knee in the second quarter. He did not return. ... Chiefs rookie RB Jamaal Charles rushed for a career-high 106 yards.