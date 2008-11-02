Quick Take: Bryant's kick lifts Bucs in OT

Published: Nov 02, 2008 at 11:12 AM

It was over when ...
Matt Bryant kicked a 34-yard field goal on Tampa Bay's first possession in overtime to complete the Buccaneers' comeback from a 21-point second-quarter deficit.

Game ball
Tight end Alex Smith scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Earnest Graham early in the fourth quarter to draw the Buccaneers closer. His reception on a two-point conversion in the closing seconds pushed the game into overtime.

Key stat
The Buccaneers scored 10 points in the final 2:13 of the first half to remain in the game. Clifton Smith had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Bryant had a 43-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs' lead down to 24-13 at halftime.

Noteworthy
Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia has passed for more than 300 yards in two of his last three starts. ... Chiefs running back Kolby Smith, filling in for the embattled Larry Johnson, was carted off the field with a sprained knee in the second quarter. He did not return. ... Chiefs rookie RB Jamaal Charles rushed for a career-high 106 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 50-41: Austin Ekeler, Jordan Poyer make debuts on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 50-41?

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia's backups on two touchdown drives, while Joshua Dobbs secured the Browns' backup QB role behind Jacoby Brissett. Read what else we learned from Sunday's preseason action.

news

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday following an absence from training camp for personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE