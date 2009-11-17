Quick Take: Browns-Lions

In Brief
» Last meeting: Detroit forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks in a 13-10 victory on Oct. 23, 2005.
» Streaks: The Lions have won four of the past five and boast a lopsided 16-5 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week:Brady Quinn was unable to jumpstart the Browns as they lost 16-0 to the Ravens. ... The Lions hung tough for a while, but ultimately succumbed in Minnesota, 27-10.
Keep your eye on ...
Cleveland's defensive intensity: Statistically, the Browns have the NFL's worst overall defense. Those numbers are deceiving, though, because the offense has put the defense in such unfavorable situations all year. Cleveland's biggest challenge defensively is to maintain its focus, despite the tremendous burden put on it by the offense.
Calvin Johnson's impact: In his breakout 2008 season, Johnson had five 100-yard receiving games. So far this year, he has tallied just one, while missing two contests with a knee injury. He is rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford's best weapon and those two players developing chemistry is one of the biggest keys to Detroit's long-term success.
Did you know?
Browns RB Jamal Lewis is one of only 20 players in NFL history with 2,500 rushing attempts. ... Cleveland WR Mike Furrey played three seasons in Detroit (2006-08). ... Lions coach Jim Schwartz started his career as a scout with the Browns in 1993. ... Detroit LB Larry Foote is 11-0 in his career against Cleveland.