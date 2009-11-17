Quick Take: Browns-Lions

Keep your eye on ... Quinn's confidence level: Against the Ravens, Quinn appeared completely out of sorts and had significant struggles with his accuracy and timing. There is no better team for a quarterback to regroup against than the Lions, however, who have the league's worst pass defense.

Cleveland's defensive intensity: Statistically, the Browns have the NFL's worst overall defense. Those numbers are deceiving, though, because the offense has put the defense in such unfavorable situations all year. Cleveland's biggest challenge defensively is to maintain its focus, despite the tremendous burden put on it by the offense.