Quick Take: Browns (4-8) at Titans (11-1)

Last meeting
In Week 9 of 2005, the Browns used 116 yards from running back Reuben Droughns to defeat the visiting Titans, 20-10.
Last week
The Titans used four rushing touchdowns -- two apiece from Chris Johnson and LenDale White -- to rout the Lions, 47-10, on Thanksgiving. ... The Browns couldn't take advantage of four Colts turnovers, losing 10-6 at home.
Fan feedback
Will the
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) lose another game this season?
Keep your eye on ...
Dorsey's start: With Brady Quinn and Derek Anderson out for the season, QB Ken Dorsey gets his first start since Week 12 of 2005. Dorsey's teams are 2-7 when he starts, making an uphill challenge even steeper for the Browns in Tennessee.
A healthy Vanden Bosch: A nagging groin injury has kept Titans DE Kyle Vanden Bosch out of the lineup for much of the season, and he left a number of games early due to the injury. But Vanden Bosch finished his second straight game last week, meaning he may have finally turned the corner. He's recorded 1.5 sacks in those two games.