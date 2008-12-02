Quick Take: Browns (4-8) at Titans (11-1)

Published: Dec 02, 2008 at 12:13 PM

Last meeting
In Week 9 of 2005, the Browns used 116 yards from running back Reuben Droughns to defeat the visiting Titans, 20-10.

Streaks
The Browns have won the last three meetings with the Titans and lead the overall series, 34-26.

Last week
The Titans used four rushing touchdowns -- two apiece from Chris Johnson and LenDale White -- to rout the Lions, 47-10, on Thanksgiving. ... The Browns couldn't take advantage of four Colts turnovers, losing 10-6 at home.

Fan feedback

   Will the 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) lose another game this season? 
  **[ What are your thoughts?](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29728&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG12&override=true)**

Keep your eye on ...
Dorsey's start: With Brady Quinn and Derek Anderson out for the season, QB Ken Dorsey gets his first start since Week 12 of 2005. Dorsey's teams are 2-7 when he starts, making an uphill challenge even steeper for the Browns in Tennessee.

Tennessee's pressure: Expect the Titans to pin their ears back against the Browns. They have pressured opposing quarterbacks into an AFC-leading 17 interceptions this season. They should have a field day against the inexperienced and rusty Dorsey.

A healthy Vanden Bosch: A nagging groin injury has kept Titans DE Kyle Vanden Bosch out of the lineup for much of the season, and he left a number of games early due to the injury. But Vanden Bosch finished his second straight game last week, meaning he may have finally turned the corner. He's recorded 1.5 sacks in those two games.

Did you know?
Browns RB Jerome Harrison is averaging 6.2 yards in 72 carries this season. ... Titans RB LenDale White is tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdowns. ... Titans LB Keith Bulluck is aiming for his 110th consecutive start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former  Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

news

Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill dazzle

Which team boasts not one but two of the most exciting pass-catchers in football? The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 big-play wide receivers heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew addresses a concerning trend and provides an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs -- including a new No. 1! -- ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Prime Video averages 15.3M viewers in its NFL season opener for 'Thursday Night Football'

Prime Video's first regular-season game as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football was a big hit.

Kansas City's 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon's first party measurement.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE