Quick Take: Broncos (5-4) at Falcons (6-3)

Last meeting
Denver QB Jake Plummer threw for a franchise-record 499 yards, but it wasn't enough as the Falcons recorded a 41-28 victory in 2004.
Streaks
The Broncos had won five straight against the Falcons before losing in the 2004 matchup. Including a Super Bowl XXXIII win, Denver owns an 8-4 overall series lead. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
In the season's first Thursday night NFL Network game, Jay Cutler passed for 447 yards and rallied the Broncos past the Browns, 34-30. ... Atlanta got its first divisional victory of the year, routing New Orleans, 34-20, at home.
Keep your eye on ...
The running of Hillis: Denver has encountered a multitude of injuries at the running back position. Michael Pittman, Andre Hall and Ryan Torain have all been lost for the season and Selvin Young has been a non-factor while dealing with a groin injury. Rookie fullback Peyton Hillis will take on a larger role carrying the ball vs. Atlanta after spending his college career blocking for Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. The Broncos signed old friend Tatum Bell on Tuesday and expect him to play this week.
The Burner chewing up turf:Falcons RB Michael Turner plays like a superstar at the Georgia Dome. In four home games, he is averaging 118.5 rushing yards per game and has six touchdowns. Look for Atlanta to give him the ball early and often against Denver's 27th-ranked rush defense.
Elam against former team: Jason Elam spent his first 15 years kicking for the Broncos and was wildly successful in Denver. He tied an NFL record with a 63-yard field goal in 1998 and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his Broncos tenure. Now in Atlanta, he has continued to produce and has made 19 of 21 field goal attempts on the season.
Did you know?
The Broncos have won three straight against NFC opponents. ... Denver WR Eddie Royal leads all rookies with 52 catches this year. ... Falcons rookie QB Matt Ryan leads the league with a 125.2 passer rating at home. ... Atlanta safety Erik Coleman has an interception in two consecutive games.