Quick Take: Broncos (5-4) at Falcons (6-3)

The running of Hillis: Denver has encountered a multitude of injuries at the running back position. Michael Pittman, Andre Hall and Ryan Torain have all been lost for the season and Selvin Young has been a non-factor while dealing with a groin injury. Rookie fullback Peyton Hillis will take on a larger role carrying the ball vs. Atlanta after spending his college career blocking for Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. The Broncos signed old friend Tatum Bell on Tuesday and expect him to play this week.