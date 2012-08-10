Quick Take: Bengals prevail in Tebow's Jets debut

Published: Aug 10, 2012 at 03:42 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Friday's preseason games

» There was something almost subversive about watching talked-aboutBengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict end Tim Tebow's night with a diving interception. It was a fitting conclusion to a rough night for the Jets passing attack. Tebow and Mark Sanchez struggled just like they have in training camp with only 48 yards on 14 passing attempts. Straight outta Cortland.

» Tebow picked up a few extra first downs on the ground, but there really wasn't much to draw from this performance. The Jets offense struggled equally in all phases.

» Still, the Bengals had the more worrisome night. They lost four starters in the first 20 minutes, including middle linebacker Ray Maualuga and defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

» Bart Scott couldn't hang in pass coverage with Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. That's a flashback to 2011.

» A.J. Green dropped a potential short touchdown with Darrelle Revis in coverage, ruining what would have been a beautiful long drive by the Bengals offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL, NFLPA agree to parameters of updated concussion protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement on Investigation into the Application of the Concussion Protocol Involving Tua Tagovailoa

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE