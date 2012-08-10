Quick Take: Bengals prevail in Tebow's Jets debut

» There was something almost subversive about watching talked-aboutBengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict end Tim Tebow's night with a diving interception. It was a fitting conclusion to a rough night for the Jets passing attack. Tebow and Mark Sanchez struggled just like they have in training camp with only 48 yards on 14 passing attempts. Straight outta Cortland.
» Tebow picked up a few extra first downs on the ground, but there really wasn't much to draw from this performance. The Jets offense struggled equally in all phases.
» Still, the Bengals had the more worrisome night. They lost four starters in the first 20 minutes, including middle linebacker Ray Maualuga and defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
» Bart Scott couldn't hang in pass coverage with Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. That's a flashback to 2011.
» A.J. Green dropped a potential short touchdown with Darrelle Revis in coverage, ruining what would have been a beautiful long drive by the Bengals offense.