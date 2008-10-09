Quick Take: Bengals (0-5) at Jets (2-2)

Last meeting
In Week 7 of last season, Bengals running back Kenny Watson recorded 130 rushing yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a 38-31 home win over the Jets.
Last week
The Bengals nearly overcame a 17-point deficit, but ultimately lost 31-22 to the Cowboys. ... The Jets had a bye.
Keep your eye on ...
Effect of Favre's bye: With a career-high six touchdowns against the Cardinals, Brett Favre finally looks like he's settling down in New York, but he'll be the first to admit that he has a long way to go in mastering a new system. How he and the Jets' offense start against Cincinnati will say a lot about how far he's come.
Housh coming on: Along with the rest of his teammates, T.J. Houshmandzadeh got off to a slow start this season (six receptions in his first two games). With 25 catches and three touchdowns in his last three, he's is still proving to be Carson Palmer's most reliable option in the passing game.
Did you know?
Chad Johnson has totaled 201 yards in his last two games vs. the Jets. Johnson has recorded a reception in 98 consecutive games. ... The Jets are 10-9 overall when coming off a bye, but 2-0 under coach Eric Mangini. ... Favre's two wins with the Jets have both come when he has posted a passer rating of 100 or more. Favre is 85-8 when he posts a 100-plus passer rating.