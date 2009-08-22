Quick Take: Bell, Saints ground out Texans

Published: Aug 22, 2009 at 04:27 PM

What we learned ...

Mike Bell still can run: The Saints are known for their aerial attack -- and certainly showed it off Saturday night -- but they surprised the Texans with 27 run plays for 173 yards. With Reggie Bush nursing a strained calf, Bell made the most of some additional carries, leading New Orleans with 100 rushing yards and scoring on a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Dan Orlovsky gave some good news and some bad news: With Rex Grossman sidelined by a bad hamstring, Orlovsky doesn't have much competition for the Texans' backup quarterback job. Nevertheless, coach Gary Kubiak would like a solid understudy for the oft-injured Matt Schaub and received mixed results from his backup against the Saints. Orlovsky showed off a strong arm, but his 23-yard touchdown pass was overshadowed by a second-quarter interception and a lost fumble on a fourth-and-1 play at New Orleans' 2-yard line.

Rod Harper wants a job: The Saints have a deep receiving corps, making the preseason an uphill battle for the likes of Harper, a first-year pro who's doing what he can to earn a roster spot. Harper helped himself in the third quarter, when he returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown to give New Orleans a 10-point lead.

