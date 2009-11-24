Quick Take: Bears-Vikings

Keep your eye on ... Jay Cutler's state of mind: The quarterback leads the league with 18 interceptions, including one on the final drive in last week's loss to Philadelphia. Settling in on the road will be a daunting task, but the Vikings rank 21st in pass defense and only three teams have fewer interceptions than the unit's seven. Minnesota leads the league with 36 sacks, however, and could pressure Cutler into more mistakes.

Brett Favre at his best: The 40-year-old Favre has been brilliant in his 19th NFL season. He is tied for second in the league with 21 touchdowns and has just three interceptions. Known as a risk taker, Favre has settled in with the multitude of weapons around him in Minnesota and taken advantage of what opposing defenses have given him. While Chicago ranks eighth against the pass, the defense has given up 18 touchdowns through the air and could offer Favre an opportunity to improve upon his already impressive numbers.