Quick Take: Bears-Vikings

Published: Nov 24, 2009 at 07:53 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting:Adrian Peterson rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings beat the Bears, 34-14, in a pivotal Week 13 matchup last season.
» Streaks: Minnesota has won three of the past four meetings. The Vikings own a 51-43-2 lead in the series, including the playoffs.
» Last week: The Vikings crushed the Seahawks, 35-9. ... The Bears dropped a 24-20 decision to the Eagles for their third straight loss.

Keep your eye on ...Jay Cutler's state of mind: The quarterback leads the league with 18 interceptions, including one on the final drive in last week's loss to Philadelphia. Settling in on the road will be a daunting task, but the Vikings rank 21st in pass defense and only three teams have fewer interceptions than the unit's seven. Minnesota leads the league with 36 sacks, however, and could pressure Cutler into more mistakes.

Brett Favre at his best: The 40-year-old Favre has been brilliant in his 19th NFL season. He is tied for second in the league with 21 touchdowns and has just three interceptions. Known as a risk taker, Favre has settled in with the multitude of weapons around him in Minnesota and taken advantage of what opposing defenses have given him. While Chicago ranks eighth against the pass, the defense has given up 18 touchdowns through the air and could offer Favre an opportunity to improve upon his already impressive numbers.

Vikings asserting power over NFC North: The Vikings outscored the Packers and Lions by a total of 122-72 in sweeping both division foes. With an eye on playoff positioning, taking care of slumping Chicago and running their division mark to 5-0 will serve as motivation for Minnesota.

Did you know?

When Jay Cutler has a 100-plus passer rating, his teams are 13-0. ... RB Matt Forte is the only player in the NFL with 1,750-plus rushing yards and 850-plus receiving yards since 2008. ... Brett Favre is 22-10 against the Bears in his career. ... DE Jared Allen aims for his third straight game against Chicago with two-plus sacks.

