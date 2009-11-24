Quick Take: Bears-Vikings

In Brief
» Last meeting:Adrian Peterson rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings beat the Bears, 34-14, in a pivotal Week 13 matchup last season.
» Streaks: Minnesota has won three of the past four meetings. The Vikings own a 51-43-2 lead in the series, including the playoffs.
» Last week: The Vikings crushed the Seahawks, 35-9. ... The Bears dropped a 24-20 decision to the Eagles for their third straight loss.
Keep your eye on ...
Brett Favre at his best: The 40-year-old Favre has been brilliant in his 19th NFL season. He is tied for second in the league with 21 touchdowns and has just three interceptions. Known as a risk taker, Favre has settled in with the multitude of weapons around him in Minnesota and taken advantage of what opposing defenses have given him. While Chicago ranks eighth against the pass, the defense has given up 18 touchdowns through the air and could offer Favre an opportunity to improve upon his already impressive numbers.
Did you know?
When Jay Cutler has a 100-plus passer rating, his teams are 13-0. ... RB Matt Forte is the only player in the NFL with 1,750-plus rushing yards and 850-plus receiving yards since 2008. ... Brett Favre is 22-10 against the Bears in his career. ... DE Jared Allen aims for his third straight game against Chicago with two-plus sacks.