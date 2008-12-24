Quick Take: Bears (9-6) at Texans (7-8)

Last meeting
In Week 15 of 2004, the Texans went to Chicago and kept the Bears without a touchdown in a 24-5 victory.

Streaks
This will be just the second meeting between the Bears and Texans.

Last week
The Texans snapped a four-game winning streak with a 27-16 loss to the Raiders in Oakland's home finale. ... The Bears kept their playoff dreams alive, using a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal to defeat the visiting Packers, 20-17, in overtime on Monday Night Football.

Keep your eye on ...
Rookie rushing stars: The Bears' Matt Forte and the Texans' Steve Slaton have been two of the best rookie running backs in a year full of standouts. Forte is proficient as a between-the-tackles runner and as a receiver out of the backfield, while Slaton is more of a home-run hitter with speed and moves.

Chicago hope: If the Vikings lose, the Bears have a chance to win the NFC North. They also have a chance at the wild card if the Cowboys and Bucs both lose. The key part to that equation, though, is Chicago winning. See the complete playoff picture.

Home-field advantage: The Texans have been a far better team at home this season, sporting a 5-2 record at Reliant Stadium. The Bears, on the other hand, are only 3-4 on the road.

Did you know?
TE Greg Olsen has a TD catch in two of last three games. ... Texans QB Matt Schaub needs 285 passing yards to reach 3,000 for first time in his career. ... In seven home games this season, WR Andre Johnson has averaged 134.4 receiving yards per game.

