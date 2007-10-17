Quick Take: Bears (2-4) at Eagles (2-3)

Last meeting
On Oct. 3, 2004, David Akers connected on four field goals (51, 42, 42, 40) as the Eagles defeated the Bears 19-9 to improved to 4-0 for 1st time since 1993.
Last week
The normally stout Chicago defense surrendered 311 yards rushing to Minnesota and lost 34-31 on a last-second field goal from Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell. ... The Eagles squeaked out a hard-fought 16-9 road victory over the struggling Jets.
Key matchup
Eagles special teams vs. Bears return man Devin Hester. Given the Bears' 20th-ranked scoring offense, Hester has become perhaps Chicago's best scoring threat as a special teams standout. He has returned three kicks for touchdowns and provided favorable field position countless other times. Special teams has proven to be an area of concern for the Eagles all year. They rank 11th in the NFC in punting and have allowed an average of 27.6 yards per kickoff return. If Hester can aid the Bears with a couple of big returns, Philadelphia's inconsistent offense may not be able to make up the difference.
Did you know?
After being ranked in the top five each of the past two seasons, Chicago's defense has fallen to 27th this year.