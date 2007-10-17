Quick Take: Bears (2-4) at Eagles (2-3)

Published: Oct 17, 2007 at 06:19 PM

Last meeting
On Oct. 3, 2004, David Akers connected on four field goals (51, 42, 42, 40) as the Eagles defeated the Bears 19-9 to improved to 4-0 for 1st time since 1993.

Streaks
The Eagles have won five of the past six to trim the Bears' overall lead to 24-8-1.

Last week
The normally stout Chicago defense surrendered 311 yards rushing to Minnesota and lost 34-31 on a last-second field goal from Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell. ... The Eagles squeaked out a hard-fought 16-9 road victory over the struggling Jets.

At stake
Chicago desperately needs a win to avoid falling even further behind their NFC North rivals, Green Bay, which leads the division by three games. ... The Eagles must consolidate last week's win to catch up with the Cowboys, Giants and Redskins in the NFC East.

Key matchup
Eagles special teams vs. Bears return man Devin Hester. Given the Bears' 20th-ranked scoring offense, Hester has become perhaps Chicago's best scoring threat as a special teams standout. He has returned three kicks for touchdowns and provided favorable field position countless other times. Special teams has proven to be an area of concern for the Eagles all year. They rank 11th in the NFC in punting and have allowed an average of 27.6 yards per kickoff return. If Hester can aid the Bears with a couple of big returns, Philadelphia's inconsistent offense may not be able to make up the difference.

Did you know?
After being ranked in the top five each of the past two seasons, Chicago's defense has fallen to 27th this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Jon Gruden's words cut against NFL's efforts to promote diversity

Not only did Jon Gruden's words lead to the end of his time with the Raiders, but they undermined the NFL's efforts to become more diverse, writes Judy Battista.
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW