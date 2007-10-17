Quick Take: Bears (2-4) at Eagles (2-3)

Key matchup

Eagles special teams vs. Bears return man Devin Hester. Given the Bears' 20th-ranked scoring offense, Hester has become perhaps Chicago's best scoring threat as a special teams standout. He has returned three kicks for touchdowns and provided favorable field position countless other times. Special teams has proven to be an area of concern for the Eagles all year. They rank 11th in the NFC in punting and have allowed an average of 27.6 yards per kickoff return. If Hester can aid the Bears with a couple of big returns, Philadelphia's inconsistent offense may not be able to make up the difference.