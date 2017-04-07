Quarterback revolution; can Marshawn Lynch, Tom Savage ball?

In the end, Savage's long-term potential as a starter will come down to his availability, production and adaptability during the season. Despite his intriguing flashes in limited action, Savage must show his coaches and teammates that he can be counted on to perform at a high level when Houston needs him to drive the bus. While he has plenty of weaponry around him, Savage must be able to adapt to the changing defenses (blitzes, pre-snap disguises and post-snap coverage shifts) that he will face as the team's anointed QB1. This is the most challenging aspect of playing the position over the long haul and few field generals are capable of adjusting their games when the defenses catch up. How well Savage handles this part of the game will ultimately determine whether he remains the Texans' QB1 for 2017 and beyond.