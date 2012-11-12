Quarterback concussions rock three NFL teams

Catch up with Sunday's highlights and get a head start on all Monday's football talk -- including the NFL's first tie game in four years -- on "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
» Concussions to three starting quarterbacks dominated the Week 10 injury report on Sunday, as Jay Cutler, Alex Smith and Michael Vick all left their games and didn't return.
» Jeff Darlington reports from New Orleans, where the Saints have new life after ending the Atlanta Falcons' hopes of an undefeated regular season.
» In honor of Veterans Day, for every point scored during the NFL's 32 Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its non-profit partners. Find out more about the NFL and the military.
» Offensive coordinator Todd Haley gets a chance at revenge against the team that fired him as coach tonight when the struggling Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."
» Bucky Brooks updates the fortunes of some future NFL stars in his College Stock Watch.