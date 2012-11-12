Quarterback concussions rock three NFL teams

Published: Nov 11, 2012 at 07:34 PM

Catch up with Sunday's highlights and get a head start on all Monday's football talk -- including the NFL's first tie game in four years -- on "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Concussions to three starting quarterbacks dominated the Week 10 injury report on Sunday, as Jay Cutler, Alex Smith and Michael Vick all left their games and didn't return.

» Daniel Jeremiah says the Houston Texans capped a big day for the AFC in Move The Sticks.

» Jeff Darlington reports from New Orleans, where the Saints have new life after ending the Atlanta Falcons' hopes of an undefeated regular season.

» In honor of Veterans Day, for every point scored during the NFL's 32 Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its non-profit partners. Find out more about the NFL and the military.

» Offensive coordinator Todd Haley gets a chance at revenge against the team that fired him as coach tonight when the struggling Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Bucky Brooks updates the fortunes of some future NFL stars in his College Stock Watch.

» It's not too late for you to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, who turns 32 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. 
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.