Packers to try out QBs Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert at rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers are hosting two quarterbacks during this weekend's rookie minicamp.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers are bringing QBs ﻿Chad Kelly﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ to rookie camp this week on a tryout basis, per sources with knowledge of the situation.

Benkert, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, has spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, mainly on the practice squad.

Swag Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Broncos. After showing promise in his first preseason, Kelly quickly washed out of Denver after two years, in part due to a criminal trespassing incident.

Kelly was with the Colts in 2019 and the early part of 2020 before being released. He appeared in one game in his career and never threw a regular-season pass.

Kelly, however, owns talent, performing well in preseason outings, and could be a camp arm with upside further down the depth chart in Green Bay.

Irrespective of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' current quagmire in Green Bay, the Packers need to add QBs at some point this offseason. With Rodgers and ﻿Jordan Love﻿ the only passers currently on the roster, one or two additional quarterbacks would be necessary for any year. This season these workouts just come under greater scrutiny given the news surrounding anything related to "Packers QB."