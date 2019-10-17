QB Index, Week 7: Russell Wilson alone at No. 1; Tom Brady falls

Filice: Watson's stat line from two weeks ago was an undeniable thing of beauty: 28-33, 426 yds, 5 TD, 0 INT; 4 car, 47 yds. That's a masterpiece, a quarterbacking Picasso. In the wake of such excellence, a quick glance at this past Sunday's raw numbers -- 30-42, 280 yds, 1 TD, 2 INT; 10 car, 42 yards, 2 TD -- won't inspire as much hyperbolic admiration. Sure, the two rushing scores are nice, but no famous artist will be dragged into this sentence. And that's fine. Because anyone who watched the game knows an accurate assessment of Watson's performance can't be boxed into a box score. First things first: Four would-be touchdown passes went right through the hands of Texans receivers. Yes, four. Some of the drops were more egregious than others, no doubt, but Will Fuller couldn't corral three nicely placed deep shots, and even DeAndre Hopkins had a ball bounce right off his hands at the goal line. Give Watson completions on half, and the stat line dazzles. Secondly, Houston trailed 17-3 after an early Chiefs onslaught, but Watson calmly brought the Texans all the way back -- no small feat for a visiting team in raucous Arrowhead Stadium. And lastly, Watson delivered at winning time. Houston, which entered the fourth quarter trailing by a point, had two possessions in the game's final 15 minutes: a 12-play, 93-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive (with accompanying two-point conversation) and a nine-play, 42-yard march that bled the final five minutes off the clock. Late-game savvy > Box score brilliance.