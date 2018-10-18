QB Index, Week 7: Finally, it's Philip Rivers' year

Perhaps Rivers has engendered so many loyalists over the years because he plays the sport as if it could be taken away at any time. He is unfailingly positive and annoyingly competitive. He relishes how lucky he is. As the Chargers head to London this week to face the Titans and the meat of a mostly favorable schedule, I choose not to focus on all the different events that could conspire to break up this latest and greatest season Philip Rivers and his fans have been waiting for.