Rams rule out Cooper Kupp (knee) vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams ended any early speculation on wide receiver Cooper Kupp's status in Week 7.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that is "safe to rule out" Kupp (knee) for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the team's official website.

Kupp suffered the injury in Week 6 after a horse collar tackle in the first half and was carted off the field. While he returned after halftime, Kupp barely played in the second half.

With Kupp already ruled out, the Rams are likely lean on to second-year pro Josh Reynolds to join Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods as part of the team's three-wide receiver offensive sets.

Reynolds recorded a season-high 46 snaps in Week 6, recording a catch for minus-2 yards on two targets, in place of Kupp.