QB Index, Week 4: Ranking QBs from past two drafts

Beathard wasn't ready to start as a rookie, although he made five starts. He held the ball too long, and he needs to make up for what he lacks in arm strength with better anticipation. With that said, Beathard's two starts before Jimmy G took over as QB1 last season were his best two, including a genuinely excellent performance against the Giants. The one pass Beathard threw last week -- a touchdown nullified by penalty -- was an absolute beauty. Working in Beathard's favor: Quarterbacks usually experience their biggest improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, the 49ers are second in the league in rushing and Shanahan can scheme guys open for any quarterback. (Many of Garoppolo's biggest plays this year were layups.)