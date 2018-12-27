QB Index, Week 17: Previewing offseason QB market

6) Eli Manning: There is a growing chorus of voices in New York that believe Manning should return for another season, many of whom coincidentally have a strong relationship with Manning. Keeping Manning would be a decision to forestall the future in New York again, an odd anxiety to move on for a franchise that has gone 8-23 over the last two years. Only one franchise (Cleveland) has fewer winning seasons than the Giants since 2013, and Baker Mayfield has a chance to ruin that stat on Sunday.