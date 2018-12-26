Blake Bortles named starter for Jaguars' season finale

Cody Kessler's four-game run as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback has ended.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Blake Bortles will start the season finale in place of Kessler against the Houston Texans.

Bortles, who was benched following a Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, replaced an ineffective Kessler last week and helped lead the Jaguars to a 17-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars signed Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract extension in February 2018, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Jaguars are expected to move on at the quarterback position. With Sunday's start, Bortles at least has an opportunity to prove he belongs.