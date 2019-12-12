QB Index, Week 15: Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers slip in rankings

Bhanpuri: Time to turn the TVs back on at Halas Hall, because Mitchell Trubisky's got highlights! The Bears' embattled QB1 had his most complete game of the year last Thursday, carving up the Cowboys' defense like he was making an Italian beef sandwich -- not unlike the one I ate at Soldier Field while watching Trubisky triumph in prime time. Sitting dead center above the north end zone, I had a clear view of the third-year pro's infuriating pick (still have no idea what he saw there) that ended the Bears' first possession. I expected to hear boos and ridicule rain down around me, but that wasn't the case at all. Instead, there was a collective calm and a quiet confidence from those dressed in blue and orange that they might actually see more of the Trubisky who directed the first seven plays of the drive than the one who killed it. That faith was rewarded when the quarterback led five exciting scoring efforts (including four that ended in the paint) over Chicago's next seven possessions. One reason I felt so encouraged by that first set of plays was because Trubisky FINALLY tucked the ball and ran downhill like he did so successfully last season and unlike what he's done in 11 other starts this year. In fact, he finished last Thursday night with more rushing yards (63) than in his previous eight games combined! His willingness to scramble and keep zone-reads (even if he still slid way too early) opened up opportunities through the air and allowed Matt Nagy to be more creative in his play-calling. After a tumultuous start, Trubisky has now been a plus contributor in back-to-back games for the first time in 2019. With the toughest strength of schedule left in the NFL (.718), the Bears need their QB1 to sustain this level of execution if they want to keep playing football in January 2020.