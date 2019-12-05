QB Index, Week 14: Lamar Jackson still No. 1; Josh Allen surging

Bhanpuri: Jimmy G cracks the top 10 for the first time this week, and I don't quite know what to think about it. His recent rise up this list seems more emblematic of the lackluster play of the other passers in this range than Garoppolo finally putting all the pieces together. He, along with Brady, Murray, Carr and Ryan (to a lesser degree) form a QB contingent that has oscillated between the same five or six spots for weeks now because they are too good to rank much lower than 15th, but not quite consistent or productive enough to reach the Rodgers-Cousins-Prescott tier. In Garoppolo's case, his yards per attempt (8.1), completion percentage (69%) and total touchdowns (22) do suggest he's an elite QB; it's the turnover-worthy plays he continues to make on a weekly basis that are so jarring when it comes to his evaluation. All of that said, Jimmy G moved up three spots on my individual board because he showed real grit last week in a grueling heavyweight bout. On the road, in miserable throwing conditions against an uber-confident defense, the veteran made a number of quality plays that helped his team keep pace with the league's hottest squad and most dangerous quarterback. And for a run-first operation like the Niners, the highly paid passer has been nearly flawless off play-action, completing 21 of 23 passes for 325 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a 147.7 rating over his last three games, per PFF. In other words, he's made a lot of the plays that he's needed to make. Still, I know that three-giveaway game lurks inside him, and so while I'm apprehensive to rank him so high, I had to ask myself one simple question: Which other QB listed behind him is playing any better than he is right now?