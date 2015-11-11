 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

QB Index: Ranking the starters from 1 to 32

Published: Nov 11, 2015 at 06:35 PM
Author Image
Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

The class of 2014 quarterbacks had a clear alpha dog after last season. Teddy Bridgewater was the consensus answer to the question: If you could re-draft the class now, who would you take at quarterback?

I ranked Bridgewater No. 1 among his class' quarterbacks and NFL Media's Bucky Brooks wrote in the offseason he would have taken Bridgewater No. 1 overall in an entire re-draft.

Halfway through the 2015 season, the answers would be much different. Bridgewater heads to Oakland on Sunday with a 6-2 record, but Derek Carr has created separation among his young quarterback brethren. Blake Bortles is a weekly thrill ride, but not for the faint of heart. Johnny Manziel remains undercooked. Bridgewater puts together solid outings each week, but he's failed to build on his big finish to last season. (Thankfully Bridgewater is recovering well and expected to play this week after suffering a concussion against St. Louis.)

Bridgewater is on schedule. Carr, meanwhile, is a star. He's ranked No. 7 in our rankings below, which is based only on 2015 play. Only Tom Brady has played better over the last three weeks. I could not have been more wrong about Carr over the offseason.

A downturn feels inevitable at some point because Carr is a second-year player, but he only gets better every week. He reliably connects on third-and-long, yet avoids mistakes. He's ranked in the top-five in lowest sack percentage and interception percentage since entering the league. Carr calmly finds secondary receivers like Andre Holmes and Seth Roberts. Michael Crabtree makes more money every week he plays with Carr.

The situation around Carr is excellent from the underrated offensive line to the true No. 1 receiver (Amari Cooper) to an offensive system that gets receivers open. But Carr, like any franchise quarterback, makes the entire enterprise go. Everything changes when an organization finds The Guy. Carr is going to make a lot of co-workers a lot of money in the coming years, even his general manager.

*This is the Quarterback Index. The rankings are based on 2015 alone. *

Alone at the top

  1. Tom Brady

The entire debate about Cam Newton as an MVP candidate seems strange because this isn't the NBA. You can't make a ballot of your top-five choices. It's a one-vote-for-one-player system, and Brady would possibly win the award unanimously if it was held today. Perhaps there will be a race in the second half if the Patriots offensive line doesn't recover. Three starters remained out of practice this week, and the team is down to their No. 4 and No. 5 tackles. Dion Lewiswill not by easy to replace at running back.

Top Shelf

Aaron Rodgers not seeing Randall Cobb on the key fourth-down play against the Panthers was typical of what's wrong with this Packers offense. Rodgers has too often been hesitant and not confident in what he's seeing. He missed far more throws than usual against Carolina. He's often not on the same page as his receivers.

"I should have been more decisive. I got off it and I should have gone to Davante (Adams). That's why it's so frustrating. I let the indecision slow me down a little bit," Rodgers said of his fatal interception.

This hesitation is not a new development. Rodgers has been holding the ball longer than usual for a month. His last truly consistent game from start-to-finish was Week 3. His ranking should rise down the stretch, but this has not been one of Rodgers' better years after his scalding hot start.

Next level

  1. Derek Carr
    1. Philip Rivers
    2. Drew Brees
    3. Russell Wilson
    4. Matt Ryan

Monday night's game was a great example of how quarterbacks can only impact so much. There is no way to pin the Chargers' 2-7 record on Philip Rivers. I can't think of a quarterback with this bad a record that has received this little blame for a season. And he shouldn't! Rivers is the same guy he's been the last few years, if not better. It's like the Football Gods are punishing the entire organization for threatening to leave town. ... I'm very curious to see how Russell Wilson plays against the attacking Cardinals defense. His performance against Dallas before the bye was quietly disappointing with a few key misses and bad decisions.

Middle of the pack

Jay Cutler is another player that is the same as he ever was. The narratives change depending on the circumstances around him and the agendas involved, but he hasn't changed much as a player since 2006. Now we get to hear months of praise of Adam Gase because the coordinator is media friendly. Cutler is capable of gutsy drives and big throws; that has never changed. He's a midlevel quarterback, which has plenty of value in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick impresses more each week. He is so comfortable in Chan Gailey's offense and trusts his arm even more than he should. That confidence to test tight windows has paid off with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in his life. This is the best Jets offense since the Brett Favre year. ... It's outstanding to have Tyrod Taylor back. He's the best runner in the league and throws a beautiful deep ball 55 yards with ease.

Bridgewater has not been terribly accurate this season, which should be a prerequisite for his conservative playing style. The Vikings have been careful not to throw too aggressively. Bridgewater is steady without any sizzle, which is not a bad thing for a 23-year-old quarterback. ... Bortles is the anti-Bridgewater. His game against the Jets was all peaks and valleys, with an outrageous array of big throws before getting hit, great runs and explosive drives to go along with fumbles, dropped interceptions and occasional panicked decisions against pressure. It's exhausting to watch and he fills up the notebook.

After Smith

  1. Jameis Winston
    1. Andrew Luck
    2. Ryan Tannehill
    3. Sam Bradford
    4. Brian Hoyer
    5. Nick Foles
    6. Kirk Cousins

Tannehill's game against Buffalo typified his season. There was nothing terribly wrong with it, but he couldn't finish drives and he lacked difference-making throws in crucial moments of the game. ... Bradford is getting better each week and looks ready to go on a run. ... Luck's injury is so disappointing because it came during his best performance of the season by far. ... The Rams ran the ball on third-and-10 with 1:55 left against Minnesota instead of trying to advance closer for a field goal or actually trying to score a touchdown. Fisherball!

End game

Stephen White did a better job than I could explaining why Manziel still hasn't shown that he's ready to start games. It's hard to blame Mike Pettine for sticking with Josh McCown if Pettine has no confidence Manziel is ever going to be his guy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots rookie LB Quintayvious Hutchins charged with domestic assault and battery

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts court records.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, matchups for nine international games

On Wednesday, a day before the league's full regular-season schedule is released, matchups for all nine International Games -- across four continents and seven countries -- have been revealed.

news

Michael Penix Jr. throwing during Falcons' Phase 2 workouts as QB competition nears

The Falcons posted a video of Michael Penix Jr. tossing a pigskin on Tuesday. ESPN reported, via a team spokesman, that the QB is participating in Phase 2 of offseason work -- individual drills and group work.

news

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik: Malik Willis 'can spin the ball all over the field'

The Miami Dolphins promoted OC Bobby Slowik in Jeff Hafley's first season. The former Kyle Shanahan assistant underscored that the "core tenet" of his scheme is a balanced approach.

news

Romeo Doubs would 'love' to have A.J. Brown in New England, even if it means different role for Pats WR

The New England Patriots have been rumored to be the post-June 1 trade destination for A.J. Brown. If that happens, new recevier Romeo Doubs would be thrilled, even if it means a different role than the one he signed on for.

news

Panthers GM Dan Morgan: Rookie Monroe Freeling, vet Rasheed Walker to compete for Week 1 starting LT

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan joined "The Insiders" on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming battle between rookie Monroe Freeling and veteran Rasheed Walker for the team's Week 1 starting left tackle spot.

news

Saints sign UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Falcons to play Bengals in NFL's second stop in Madrid on Nov. 8

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play host to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 8 at Bernabéu Stadium in a Week 9 showdown on NFL Network.

news

NFL news roundup: Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra to one-year deal; Lions sign first-round OT Blake Miller

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Breece Hall ready to 'flourish' following extension, Jets' offseason additions

Jets running back Breece Hall is eyeing a career-year in 2026 after signing an extension and seeing New York's offseason additions.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Broncos, Chiefs to face off in 'Monday Night Football' season premiere

Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the reigning AFC West champion Broncos will defend their divisional title in a bout against Andy Reid's Chiefs to kick off "Monday Night Football" in 2026. The big question: Will Patrick Mahomes be ready for the matchup?

news

Browns' Todd Monken sees some similar traits between rookie KC Concepcion, Ravens' Zay Flowers

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken said he can appreciate the comparisons between rookie WR KC Concepcion and Ravens' Zay Flowers, whom he coached for three years in Baltimore.