QB Index: Ranking the starters from 1 to 32

Monday night's game was a great example of how quarterbacks can only impact so much. There is no way to pin the Chargers' 2-7 record on Philip Rivers. I can't think of a quarterback with this bad a record that has received this little blame for a season. And he shouldn't! Rivers is the same guy he's been the last few years, if not better. It's like the Football Gods are punishing the entire organization for threatening to leave town. ... I'm very curious to see how Russell Wilson plays against the attacking Cardinals defense. His performance against Dallas before the bye was quietly disappointing with a few key misses and bad decisions.