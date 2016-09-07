QB Index: Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota emerging

Palmer's playoff meltdown isn't getting overrated here, but it's also not ignored. Just as important: Brees and Rivers have been appreciably more reliable than Palmer throughout their careers. Palmer was so close to going his entire career without finding the right system for his skills. That's one of many reasons to be thankful for Bruce Arians. With that said, a moderate regression should be expected. Palmer averaged 7.4 yards per attempt from 2013 through '14, including his first year under Arians when he threw 22 picks. He led the league at 8.7 YPA last year and cut his interception rate in half the last two seasons. He's 36 years old and it's just too weird to expect every aging quarterback to excel.