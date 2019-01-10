QB Index, Divisional Round: Trustworthiness rankings

Not since early in Brady's career has he felt so game-plan dependent. If Josh McDaniels and Brady are able to win the mental battle against Gus Bradley's defense before the snap, Brady still has the arm and the accuracy to pick apart the Chargers on Sunday. The larger question is what happens if the Chargers' pass rush consistently wins, like it did during their 2017 matchup. In that game, Brady handled the pressure beautifully during a typically surgical performance on his way to an MVP. While those games have come far less often in 2018, it would be on brand for Brady to make some playoff magic just when the football cognoscenti begins to doubt him again. Like old times.