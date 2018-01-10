QB Index, Divisional Round: Trustworthiness rankings

Titans coach Mike Mularkey wound up keeping his job largely because he finally adapted the Titans' offense to Mariota's strengths just in time. The playoff game included far more runs out of shotgun and three-wideout looks. They threw the ball more on first and second downs. Mariota started to move the ball once the team started played with tempo, rushing for more yards over the last two weeks than at any other stretch all season. *This* is the Mariota everyone wanted to see, and the one who could very well ball out against a suspect Patriots defense. </content:power-ranking>