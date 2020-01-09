QB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking passers on next three years

**Blair:** You can't deny that Tannehill's 2019 numbers are positively sparkling. Among those with 200-plus passing attempts, no one posted a better completion percentage above expectation (8.1%) or passer rating (117.5). The *gigantic* gap in performance between now and before he arrived in Tennessee is quite impressive -- excluding the 2017 season, which he missed with a torn ACL, Tannehill's completion percentage above expectation in 2016 and '18 was 1.8%, while his passer rating was 91.6, per Next Gen Stats -- and it's also a serious source of concern when considering him as a potential three-year building block. No one can predict with certainty whether Tannehill will keep playing at this level, but we *know* as surely as we can know anything that he was thoroughly average over six healthy seasons in Miami. That said, there are plenty of reasons to believe in his transformation. The [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) seem a good deal more stable than the [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) did when he was with them. He might be clicking with the coaching staff and the rest of the talent on offense in a way that he never has in the NFL before. He's also free of both the expectations that come with being an anointed franchise savior and the burden of falling short, maybe making it easier for him to realize his true talent. (Until we see how he holds up against Baltimore this weekend, I'm not going to give much weight to his barely-there showing in the [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN)' wild-card win over the Pats.) I don't know that he'd fall much further than No. 8 if we were to consider the three-year futures of all 32 starters. But as much as I want New Ryan to also be The True Ryan, the uncertainty factor keeps him at the bottom of this list -- for now. </content:power-ranking>