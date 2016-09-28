QB Index: Carson Wentz hits top five?! Strange days ...

Bortles is not hitting his targets and is not seeing the field well. The Ravens' secondary had 11 passes defensed against him, an insane number that shows the defense was one step ahead of the quarterback. The same story played out in San Diego the week before. Jacksonville's big-play offense isn't going deep and linebackers are jumping the team's underneath routes. Bortles has way too many raw skills to give up on because of a few games, although he desperately could use a bounce-back performance against the Colts in London before Jacksonville's bye week. If this play continues, Bortles' future in Jacksonville will be a big question for the Jaguars' next head coach.