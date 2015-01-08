QB Index: Biggest obstacles for playoff QBs

Joe Flacco: The biggest challenge for Flacco will be to avoid forcing throws. He's a dangerous quarterback in the playoffs because he's always aggressive, but he might not see a lot of separation for Torrey Smith and Steve Smith against New England's secondary. Flacco tends to be a boom or bust quarterback. When things go bad (like Week 16 against Houston), they can spiral out of control. It will be tricky to balance playing "loose" and giving the playmakers in the Patriots defense too many chances. New England has finished among the top two in turnover margin in four of the last five seasons.