QB Index: Ben Roethlisberger joins Big Three

Drew Brees remains this high until we see if he plays through injury. He hurt his shoulder because his right tackle repeatedly couldn't protect him against unknown Bucs pass rusher Jacquies Smith. Meanwhile, Sean Payton's hand-picked solution at tackle, No. 13 overall pick Andrus Peat, is stuck on the bench. Brees had no juice on his vertical throws after the injury. If he plays this week, teams like the Panthers will sit on the short throws. Even the Bucs defense saw the Saints' screens coming a mile away. ... Look for Dick Lebeau to blitz like mad until Andrew Luck and the Colts show they can handle it this season.