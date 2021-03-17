QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

Speculation has abounded about what number Wentz would wear with the Colts after receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ said he was keeping No. 11, which the quarterback had worn in Philly and college.

Now that that mystery is solved, the Colts can move forward and work on getting Wentz's career back on track. Indy coach Frank Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator during his best season in 2017, which ended with the QB suffering an ACL tear.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization," Reich said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community."

The Colts believe Reich, along with new Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor, who also worked with Wentz in Philly, can help get Wentz back to his previous top form after a dismal 2020.

"We're excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we've established here," general manager Chris Ballard said. "We believe that Carson's relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization."