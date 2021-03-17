Around the NFL

QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It appears ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will be wearing No. 2 in Indianapolis.  

In announcing the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the starting QB, the Colts published a video that depicts Wentz in a No. 2 Indy jersey.

Speculation has abounded about what number Wentz would wear with the Colts after receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ said he was keeping No. 11, which the quarterback had worn in Philly and college.

Now that that mystery is solved, the Colts can move forward and work on getting Wentz's career back on track. Indy coach Frank Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator during his best season in 2017, which ended with the QB suffering an ACL tear.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization," Reich said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community."

The Colts believe Reich, along with new Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor, who also worked with Wentz in Philly, can help get Wentz back to his previous top form after a dismal 2020.

"We're excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we've established here," general manager Chris Ballard said. "We believe that Carson's relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization."

The Colts announced they shipped a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick in return for the 28-year-old QB.

Related Content

news

Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season. Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million.
news

Raiders finalizing deal to send Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Raiders three-time Pro Bowl center ﻿Rodney Hudson is on the move. Hudson is off to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round draft choice.
news

Texans' Deshaun Watson accused of indecent conduct in civil lawsuit; QB denies wrongdoing

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of indecent conduct involving a licensed massage therapist in March 2020, according to a civil complaint filed Tuesday night in Harris County, Texas.
news

Cardinals, former Bengals WR A.J. Green agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal

For the first time in his NFL career, A.J. Green will represent a team outside of Cincinnati. The former Bengals WR signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders and veteran WR John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Here's other news we're monitoring as the new league year approaches.
news

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 
news

Bears GM offered trades for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton

Bears GM Ryan Pace had discussions with Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

Trent Williams has agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW