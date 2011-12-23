Purchase gives Brown family nearly all control of Bengals

Published: Dec 23, 2011 at 12:17 AM

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown and his family have purchased the 30 percent of the franchise they currently do not own, a move that gives them virtually all shares of the organization, the team announced Friday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in Friday's edition, via Forbes magazine, the Brown family would pay $200 million cash to the estate of Austin Knowlton for the shares. Knowlton, a co-founder of the team, died in 2003.

Knowlton's estate had perviously reached terms to sell its shares to investors in New York, but the Brown family exercised its right to match those terms.

"We are proud to be the owners of the NFL's Cincinnati franchise," said Brown, speaking on behalf of the Brown family in a statement released Friday. "We are committed to steps that will continue the Bengals as an asset for Greater Cincinnati."

The statement said the team's football operations will not be affected by the sale. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Five best backup quarterback situations

David Carr surveys the league and ranks the five best backup QB situations in 2023. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players, which includes three new faces.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.