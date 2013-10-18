Punts, forward progress highlight Dean Blandino's weekly review

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino breaks down some of the most controversial calls from Week 6 games in his weekly review of plays.
In this week's video, Blandino discusses:
- Forward progress in the end zone on a touchdown catch in the same game.
- The replay-review options for a fumble recovery during the Carolina Panthers-Minnesota Vikings game.
- And how a receiver kept the clock running by sliding out of bounds late in the Detroit Lions-Cleveland Browns game.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor