Punts, forward progress highlight Dean Blandino's weekly review

Published: Oct 18, 2013 at 10:10 AM

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino breaks down some of the most controversial calls from Week 6 games in his weekly review of plays.

In this week's video, Blandino discusses:

  • Forward progress in the end zone on a touchdown catch in the same game.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

