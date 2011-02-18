Punter McGee signs two-year deal with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they have signed punter Richmond McGee to a two-year contract.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
McGee spent parts of last season on the Bears' practice squad, and he was with the team during the offseason and 2009 preseason, averaging 36.3 yards on four punts while landing two inside the 20.
A member of the University of Texas' 2005 BCS national championship team, McGee entered the NFL in 2008 as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could be in line to replace veteran Brad Maynard, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press